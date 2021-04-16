JCB goes for full Stage V compliance with spring product launch

The four-wheel steer 4CX PRO backhoe loader

The common theme in all of the new product announcements is the adoption of EU Stage V emissions-compliant diesel engines across the board, from a new 40kVA diesel generator to brand new compact excavators in the 3.5/3.6-tonne bracket.

Three new top-of-the-range backhoe loaders – the PRO range – are now available, all with the latest Stage V engines.

The two-wheel steer 3CX PRO, the four-wheel steer 4CX PRO and its heavy-duty stablemate the 5CX PRO all feature a new CommandPlus operator’s cab and JCB Automate features to make the machines easier to use and boost productivity.

The 68kW (91hp) engine used by their predecessors has been replaced with a new 81kW (109hp) Stage V powerplant operating through a new six-speed EcoRoad transmission with new gear ratios to reduce fuel and save time, says JCB.

The new 4.8-litre JCB 448 engine is fitted with a diesel oxidation catalyst and a combined selective catalytic reduction/diesel particulate filter (SCR/DPF) which JCB says has an 8,000 hour operating life. The JCB LiveLink telematic system also monitor DPF regeneration, which is done automatically.

The 3CX backhoe, fitted with the three-litre, 55kW (74hp) Stage V engine introduced last year as the 750,000th 'Special Edition' model, has now been redesignated the 3CX ECO.

JCB 36C

The company’s Loadall range of telehandlers have also all be upgraded with the addition of Stage V engines. All models, from the 531-70 through to the 540-200 are now powered by the 448 DieselMax engine.

Two new 3.5-tonne Loadall models – a zero-tailswing model and a conventional machine – have been added to the company’s compact excavator range.

Loadall 520.40

The 35Z-1 replaces JCB’s previous-generation 8035ZTS zero-tailswing model; but the conventional rear-end 36C-1 is a new addition to the range. This machine doesn’t have the 35Z-1’s compact dimensions but it compensates for this with increased productivity resulting from greater reach and better stability and lifting performance.

Both of these models are powered by a Stage V/T4 Final Perkins diesel engine delivering 18.4kW (24.6hp) of power. The engine uses mechanical fuel injection and has no requirement for a diesel particulate filter (DPF) or any form of exhaust after-treatment.

JCB 140X LC

Also benefiting from the addition of Stage V engines are the 140X, 150X and 220X crawler excavators. The T4F JCB EcoMax 444 engine from the previous 140X and 150X has been replaced by the 4.8-litre Stage V DieselMax 448, delivering the same 81kW (108hp) power output but with 516Nm of torque (a rise of 135Nm). The 220X swaps out the EcoMax 448 engine in T4F trim, for the new 448 Stage V unit, offering the same 129kW (172hp) and 690Nm of torque.

The existing T4F models will continue to be offered in non-Stage V territories, says JCB.

