Jenrick nixes developer's £500m Albert Embankment plan

The secretary of state said that that the overall heritage harms were not outweighed by the public benefits of the £500m scheme.

Developer U+I, in joint venture with the London Fire Commissioner, hoped to redevelop the old London Fire Brigade building at 8 Albert Embankment to create 145,000 sq ft of office, hotel and retail space, as well as 443 new homes, a new fire station and a London Fire Brigade museum.

Under designs by architect Pilbrow & Partners, the existing building on the river front would be retained but, behind it, old fire brigade workshop and offices would be demolished and replaced with seven new buildings ranging in height from five to 15 storeys.

The London Borough of Lambeth planning committee passed a resolution to grant planning permission in December 2019.

The secretary of state intervened and called in the planning application in June 2020. The inspector’s report recommended refusal; Robert Jenrick agreed with the inspector and not Lambeth Council.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk