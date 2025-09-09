Jewson opens its biggest branch yet

the new Jewson Luton branch

Jewson’s new 6.5-acre Luton branch in Dallow Road stocks more than 11,000 products on site, more than in any Jewson branch across the UK.

The branch is also home to Jewson’s first Sustainability House, a full-scale mock home showcasing products from its Building for the Future range and offering a learning space for builders and trades to keep on top of the latest regulations and environmental standards.

John Carter, chief executive of parent company Stark Building Materials, said: “The launch of the new Jewson Luton branch is not only our largest and flagship branch in our logistics network, it also marks a significant moment for the industry, because it represents a step-change to the form of merchanting business that will help the trades build, renovate, maintain and improve the new and existing homes stock the UK needs.

“Our customers told us what they need from their preferred builders’ merchant – and we’ve built the Jewson proposition around that, offering a great range, great stock, great service and great value.

“From Jewson Luton, we will be serving the many hard-working general builders and professional tradespeople who live and work in the town and the surrounding areas. It’s the latest development in our ongoing investment programme that continues to demonstrate that Jewson is proud to partner the trades.”

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