JJ Rhatigan wins first major UK framework

JJ Rhatigan has been building its business in London and the South East, with appointments including Twyford Abbey in Ealing

JJ Rhatigan has secured places on the framework for Lot 2 and 3 (£5–£30m) centred in the South East where the company has experience in delivering complex projects on time.

The family-owned Irish contractor this year opened a new London office. It says that continued growth in London has been driven by a disciplined approach to project selection and a focus on building long-term collaborative partnerships.

UK managing director Tom Neylon said: “Our appointment to Pagabo’s Major Works Framework is recognition of the dedication, expertise and commitment of our entire team. We are excited about the opportunities this will bring to strengthen our presence in the public sector, develop new partnerships and continue our sustainable growth across London and the South East.”

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