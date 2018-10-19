JLG launches new compact crawler boom

The new JLG X33J Plus Compact Crawler Boom (CCB) joins three other models and brings the range into the 30m height class. The US equivalent, model X100AJ was previewed in February 2018 at the Rental Show in New Orleans.

“This newest addition to our CCB line allows operators to reach greater heights with increased machine flexibility to navigate more spaces safely.” said regional product marketing manager Jan-Willem van Wier, Sr.

The extended work envelope has 17.2m up-and-over height and 16m of horizontal working outreach. Its compact footprint allows the X33J Plus to fit through a standard double doorway, while retractable non-marking tracks, along with a patented platform disconnect system, have been designed for manoeuvring through tight spaces. The X33J Plus is less than 5.8m long and under 1.2m wide when the platform is removed. It has a 230kg unrestricted platform capacity.