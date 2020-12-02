Jobs fair goes virtual again

Built Environment Networking plans the online event on Wednesday 27th January 2021.

The virtual event ran for a first time last month and attracted 400 job seekers and employers with 1,000 jobs to be filled. The organisers are hoping for more this time.

Keith Griffiths, managing director of Built Environment Networking, said: “The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused an upsurge in unemployment and has acutely affected many professional in the built environment sector. The pause in recruitment that many firms embarked on it response to pandemic-related uncertainty or financial strain has also acted as a barrier to employment and with measures set to continue into the New Year this may surge again. But there are also firms who’ve found opportunities within the pandemic and are growing – and this event will look to promote and highlight some of those positions.”

Not all the jobs are in construction. The Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) was at November's fair. Delivery manager Amy Atkins said: “The last events was really good – we got to meet lots of interesting people are we’re in discussions about some of them joining MOLA. As well as this we’ve also had people reaching out for career advice on working in archaeology, we’ve met with a university to discuss working with them and their students and more. It was very useful for MOLA as well as the attendees and we’re looking forward to being involved again in January.”

Register for the event at www.built-environment-networking.com/event/built-environment-recruitment-fair

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk