Jobs to go at RLB

More than 40 employees may have to be let go out of a total UK staff of about 750.

Andrew Reynolds, chief executive of RLB UK, said: “The effects of Covid-19 continue to have an ongoing impact on our lives and the economy as a whole. Like many organisations, we are reviewing the long-term impact of the pandemic on our business, especially in light of the Bank of England recent forecast, to ensure the long-term stability of RLB in the UK.

“As part of this we have identified that up to 6% of the roles at RLB UK might be at risk of redundancy and have now commenced a redundancy consultation period with individual members of our staff. We will be working hard to avoid potential redundancies wherever this is possible.”

