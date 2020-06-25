Jobs to go at RLB

  1. Instagram
Thu June 25 2020

10 hours Quantity surveying firm Rider Levett Bucknall is planning to reduce its UK headcount by 6% because of the economic impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.

More than 40 employees may have to be let go out of a total UK staff of about 750.

Andrew Reynolds, chief executive of RLB UK, said: “The effects of Covid-19 continue to have an ongoing impact on our lives and the economy as a whole. Like many organisations, we are reviewing the long-term impact of the pandemic on our business, especially in light of the Bank of England recent forecast, to ensure the long-term stability of RLB in the UK.

“As part of this we have identified that up to 6% of the roles at RLB UK might be at risk of redundancy and have now commenced a redundancy consultation period with individual members of our staff.  We will be working hard to avoid potential redundancies wherever this is possible.”

