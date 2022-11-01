Join the entire construction industry at London Build

London Build - Olympia London - Nov 16th & 17th 2022

This year London Build expects to welcome more than 35,000 visitors, 350 exhibitors and 500 speakers from contractors, developers, architects, specifiers, house builders, housing associations, civil engineers, government, suppliers and construction professionals.

Learn the latest insights and updates on major upcoming construction projects and opportunities from across the UK, with 8 conference stages exploring the Future of Construction, Architecture, Sustainability, Diversity and Inclusion, Fire Safety, BIM & Digital Construction and Skills. Visitors have the opportunity to build their training and education with over 200 hours of CPD-accredited sessions.

Register for your free tickets today

This year also sees the launch of two new stages.

The Architecture stage will host speakers from the UK’s biggest architectural firms, including Foster & Partners, BDP, Zaha Hadid Architects and more. Held in partnership with Architecture Social, panellists will discuss everything from Inclusive Design to the Role of Architecture in Overcoming the Housing Crisis.

London Build will also be launching its Skills Hub, where visitors can learn about the latest insights and tools the industry has to offer. There will be numerous workshops held over the two days, including Creating the Ultimate Marketing Plan, Developing Inclusive Employment Strategies, BRE and BIM, The World of TikTok Marketing and more.

London Build 2022 will also see the return of the Architect’s Hub, where visitors will have the chance to see projects from the UK’s top architects, including Scott Brownrigg, SOM, PLP Architecture. Come face to face with a wide range of 3D models and designs of the most exciting projects based in London and the UK. The Architect’s Hub will also host the inaugural ‘Architecture Social’ awards.

The ever-popular Meet the Buyer area will showcase the latest opportunities and tenders from Procurement Teams at Skanska, HS2, Costain, Balfour Beatty, SMP Alliance, BAM UK and more. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to increase your brand profile to potential new clients.

London Build is home to the UK’s biggest Festival of Construction and this year it is bigger than ever! There are DJs, musicians, live performances, prize giveaways, and even celebrity guests, including England football legend Kevin Keegan, Frank Bruno and Timmy Mallett. There’s also the London Build Food and Drink trail, where visitors can taste and try artisan food & drink products from around the UK.

Make sure to check out the Built Environment Networking Hub where you can take to the stage at the BIM Open Mic, learn how the LCEC is driving change over complimentary breakfast and connect with sustainability professionals from across the UK, all under one roof. Your ticket gives you access to all of the networking parties taking place over the two days, co-hosted with Urbano Build, London Constructing Excellence Club, Forum for the Built Environment, The CIOB, Building People, Let’s Build, Building Equality and many more.

The Built Environment Networking Hub is also home to the UK’s largest annual networking events for Women in Construction and Diversity in Construction, where visitors can learn from an inspiring panel of industry leaders as they celebrate the successes and discuss the challenges facing AEC professionals. Network with fellow professionals and feel inspired by the diverse stories that make up one of the most exciting industries.

London Build works with an incredible team of Women in Construction and Diversity in Construction Ambassadors, who are furthering equality in the built environment. This year’s Ambassador Programme also includes the launch of the London Build Mental Health Ambassadors.

Working in partnership with Construction Sport and Mates in Mind, the London Build Mental Health Ambassadors are working to get the sector talking, to help challenge the perceptions around mental health. Join the Mental Health in Construction Networking event on the 17th of November, where you can network with the London Build Ambassadors and learn how you can help challenge the stigma surrounding mental health in the UK's built environment.

Needless to say, this is a MUST attend event for every construction professional in the UK.

Show Opening Times:

16th Nov: 9.30am - 5.30pm

17th Nov: 9.30am - 4.20pm

