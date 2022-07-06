JP Morgan picks Collins for Pall Mall refurb

45 Pall Mall

The 66,000 sq ft refurbishment will include extensive structural works to extend the building with a new rooftop terrace and the remodelling of the rear façade at the sixth and seventh floors.

Collins will carry out the refurbishment and upgrade the prominent façade while navigating a heavily occupied building throughout the process.

Client JP Morgan Asset Management initially appointed Collins under a negotiated enabling works package giving the team time to carry out substantial due diligence on the building. Early collaboration with structural engineer Parmarbrook presented the opportunity to explore the stability of the existing structure and develop a sequence of works that would not compromise its integrity or disrupt the operations within the current tenant offices.

The project team has developed a structural and logistical strategy to enable the removal of the roof and implement services while all tenants continue to occupy the building.

Collins is working alongside interior design and architect MoreySmith to create a high quality reception space with bespoke design features. Collins will carry out the structural refurbishment and follow this with a Cat A fit out to selected areas within the building.

Scott Bannon, divisional director at Collins Construction, said: “45 Pall Mall requires a sympathetic approach to add value to the base structure and longevity to the building, as well as a programme that minimises disruption for the existing tenants. This will be a building of exceptionally high quality on completion and we are looking forward to delivering this alongside JP Morgan and futureproofing their asset for modern working needs.”

Paul Harris, executive director at JP Morgan Asset Management, said: “After a thorough selection process, Collins Construction were the standout contractor demonstrating the necessary experience to deliver a high-quality project.”

