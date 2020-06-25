JS Wright kept busy in Wimbledon

CGI of Wimbledon Grounds

JS Wright will install the mechanical services for 413 private apartments at Wimbledon Grounds on the site of the former dog track in Plough Lane.

Wimbledon Grounds, which will sit next to a new stadium for football club AFC Wimbledon, is a development by Galliard Homes that will eventually have more than 600 homes and 18,000 sq ft of commercial space.

JS Wright is already working on a contract for Galliard Homes to install the engineering infrastructure systems, including an energy centre, boosted cold water plantroom, plantroom ventilation and a building management system, within Stadia Three, the first residential element of Wimbledon Grounds.

The company will now install a low-pressure hot water heating system and pipework to deliver low-temperature hot water via heat interface units to radiators in all the apartments across the seven-storey buildings. It will also supply and equip the apartments with energy efficient mechanical ventilation heat recovery systems that will use the outgoing air from the properties to heat incoming fresh air. Fire prevention sprinklers, sanitary ware and HPDE above-ground drainage will also be fitted.

JS Wright has already started work on site on the new project, with completion scheduled for September 2021.

Managing director Phil Leech said: “We are delighted that after being brought into this project from the start by supplying and installing its shell and core services we have subsequently been commissioned to equip all the high-quality private apartments and communal areas.

“This contract is a tribute to the proven skills and expertise of our highly trained workforce that we remain the preferred choice of M&E services contractor for leading residential developers.”

