Kane wins £29m MEP contract on Lewisham Gateway

CGI of Lewisham Gateway Phase 2

The 26-month build consists of the design and construction of 649 flats across four blocks ranging in height from 11 to 30 storeys.

The project also houses retail units fitted to shell and core, a shell finished space for a cinema, gym space fitted to shell and core and a basement energy centre.

Kane, working to Balfour Beatty’s own M&E division, Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick, will install prefabricated utility pods in each apartment. The energy centre will also be prefabricated off site, along with corridor service modules containing all landlord low temperature hot water, boosted cold water and sprinkler pipework, and electrical containment. All offsite construction will be in Kane’s factory in Northern Ireland.

Further works include the full public health installation throughout the project, consisting of all above-ground foul and rainwater pipework and domestic cold-water system, served by cold-water storage plantrooms. All specialist systems, including sprinkler systems, dry and wet risers, ventilation systems, access control, fire alarm, CCTV, PV systems and electric vehicle car charging systems will be designed, supplied, and installed as part of Kane’s scope of works.

Once complete, Lewisham Gateway will be operated by Get Living, a real estate investment trust backed by Delancey and Qatari Diar.

Kane managing director Cathal McMullan said: “We are delighted to secure this project with our new client, Balfour Beatty, and we look forward to delivering an exceptional MEP contract which we can all be proud of. This is a testament to the whole team at Kane, showcasing our outstanding in-house capabilities to deliver contracts to this scale in the high-rise residential market”.

