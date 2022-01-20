Kane lands £29m MEP package at Gascoigne Estate

CGI of the Gascoigne Estate in Barking

Kane’s 30-month contract consists of the design and construction of 660 mixed-tenure residential units over six blocks.

As a result of Kane’s longstanding relationship with Wilmott Dixon, it secured early instruction to complete the MEP design from stage two, which helped with project collaboration and identifying and addressing buildability issues, Kane said. It has also enabled the subcontractor to maximise off-site works and use digital methods to speed up production and quality onsite. Plant rooms will be made offsite, with fully fitted heat interface unit (HIU) utility cupboards.

Willmott Dixon and Wates have been working on rebuilding the 1960s council estate in Barking since 2019. Willmott Dixon has the east side and Wates has the west side.

