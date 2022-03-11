Keepmoat starts Glenrothes housing scheme

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of the Fife Council’s economy, tourism, strategic planning & transportation committee, attended Keepmoat Homes’ ground-breaking ceremony. He said: “This is a tremendous step forward in the redevelopment of this vacant site to the south of Glenrothes, which was sold to Keepmoat Homes as part of a joint venture between Fife Council and Scottish Enterprise, together with adjoining landowner Land Team Scotland (Glenrothes) Limited.

“I welcome the development of new homes; the vision to create a new thriving community and the benefits that it will bring; as well as the support to local businesses from the proposed land for business use retained by the joint venture partners. This will provide opportunities for businesses to locate in Glenrothes and invest and create jobs in the local economy.”

Derek Wilson, regional managing director of Keepmoat Homes, said: “We are thrilled to have started work on the site at Westwood Park and we are looking forward to bringing a thriving new community to the area. We have designed the development to respond to the local surroundings, while also holding a strong character and sense of place.

“We will seek to employ local labour as we see this as an opportunity support local businesses, as well as delivering much-needed new homes. We build family homes that are energy efficient and are designed to provide a breadth of house styles that will suit a wide range of prospective homeowners, from first-time buyers to those looking to up-or-downsize and we are confident that the development will help many achieve their dream of owning a new home.”

