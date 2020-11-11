Keltbray shuffles leadership

Chief executive Darren James

Chief executive Darren James joined Keltbray from Costain in April 2020, with majority owner Brendan Kerr stepping slightly sideways to become executive chairman.

Changes to the company’s corporate governance structure, effective 1st November 2020, are described as being in accordance with the Wates Corporate Governance Principles for large privately owned companies.

The key changes are:

Keltbray Built Environment is the new operating business for the demolition, civil engineering, remediation, environmental, piling, structures and decommissioning trading activities.

Keltbray Rail (formerly Keltbray Aspire) is the operating business responsible for the delivery all rail civil engineering and electrification activities.

Keltbray Energy is the new operating business for the power distribution, transmission and renewables operating businesses. The energy sector became a target market following the acquisition of Spie’s distribution and transmission business in 2018.

There are also changes to the executive board.

Michael O’Hagan is appointed managing director of Keltbray Built Environment, reporting to chief operating officer Vince Corrigan.

Martin Brown is managing director of Keltbray Rail reporting to Phill Price, managing director, Infrastructure.

Mike Snee is appointed managing director of Keltbray Energy, also reporting to Phill Price, and joins the executive board.

All other executive board positions remain unchanged, namely: chief executive Darren James; chief financial officer Peter Burnside; chief operating officer Vince Corrigan; Phill Price, managing director, Infrastructure; John Price, managing director, High Speed Rail; Paul Deacy, managing director, Demolition and Civil Engineering; Tim Bowen, managing director, strategic development; Kyla Farmer, group people director; and Peter Suchy, group commercial director

Chief executive Darren James said: “To ensure customers are front and centre of everything we do, they will be serviced by a corporate structure and leadership focus designed to meet their needs from a fully integrated, specialist, self-delivery engineering company. By realigning our organisational structure with our key sectors in this way, it will allow us to unleash our potential to improve our services, build greater scale, profitability and business resilience.”

At the same time, there are new additions to the main group board under executive chairman Brendan Kerr. Phil Wilbraham and Ashley Muldoon join as a non-executive director. Phil Wilbraham was formerly expansion programme director for Heathrow Airport. Ashley Muldoon is chief operating officer of Global Switch, and was previously Multiplex chief executive for Europe, Middle East and Canada.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk