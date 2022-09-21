Keltbray starts groundworks for Dagenham school

Dagenham Pathways School, designed by HLM Architects

Works have officially started on the project which will create the 2700 sqm Pathways School for children with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) special needs, with capacity for 90 pupils between the ages of seven to 18 years old

Pathways School is being built next to a new mixed-use development by Peabody on a brownfield site off the A1306 New Road in Dagenham, replacing a demolished old car dealership. The site was once the Ford Dagenham Stamping Plant car works site.

Main contractor for the build is modular construction specialist Reds10, appointed through the Department for Education (DfE) off-site schools framework. HLM Architects is lead designer.

Keltbray’s groundworks package includes:

site-wide earthworks cut and fill

processing of materials for re-use via screening and crushing

groundwater remediation with Chemox injections

Maccaferri retaining wall installation

piling

external stair and ramp installation.

Keltbray is now on site and is expected to complete towards the end of 2022.

