Kier and Mick George mobilise for Botley school

The planned Deer Park School at Uplands Farm

Deer Park School is being built on the Uplands Farm Estate in Botley for the Wildern Academy Trust and Hampshire County Council. The council has been commissioned to oversee the design and construction by the Department for Education (DfE).

Kier has handed Mick George a subcontract for bulk excavation and soil stabilisation works.

Scheduled to be open from September 2021, the new school will have a three-storey main school building (6,573m²) and two-storey sports hall building (1,092m²).

Mick George Group managing director Michael George said: “A lot of investment has gone in to our Stabilisation Division from a personnel and equipment perspective, so it’s pleasing that this seems to be paying dividends.”

