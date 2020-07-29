Kier hands SES services package for Birley Fields

CGI of phase two of Birley Fields, being built by Kier

Main contractor Kier has given SES the building services package on the design and build of 491 student bedrooms for Manchester Metropolitan University.

The project is the latest phase of works on the Birley Fields campus in Hulme, which was opened in 2014. The new rooms will be constructed over three accommodation blocks standing at 5, 10 and 15 storeys (or 6, 11 and 16 according to Kier). The blocks will be linked at ground floor level where there will be communal areas consisting of work/teaching spaces, gym, reception and administration areas as well as the associated MEP plant required to service the buildings.

SES has already installed services for 8,000 student beds in the last six years. It prefabricates all the pipework in its own SES PRISM workshop, reducing time spent on site.

SES business director Steve Joyce said: “We have delivered a good many student accommodation schemes across the country, and therefore have extensive experience to our credit. This latest scheme lends itself perfectly to offsite construction and therefore we will be maximising our inhouse capabilities which will not only aid the project’s delivery it will also ensure that we play our part in supporting the university in meeting its sustainability targets for the campus.”

Kier contracts manager Michael McCartan added: “The project is progressing with the frame of the building nearing completion. SES’ expertise and innovation in the offsite manufacture of building services combined with its extensive experience in the student accommodation sector has synergy with our own, making it an ideal addition to our team as we continue to build on our strong working relationship with the university and the local supply chain.”

