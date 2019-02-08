Kier wins Manchester Met campus halls

CGI of the Birley Fields accomodation

The new rooms will be on Manchester Met’s newest campus, Birley Fields in Hulme.

The Birley Residences Phase 2 project, to be delivered by Kier, will see the construction of three blocks of student accommodation comprising 6, 11 and 16 storeys with a gross internal floor area of 12,916 m². On the ground floor there will also be a gym and group study areas.

Construction will use an in-situ concrete frame, traditional brickwork façades and offsite manufactured bathroom pods. Kier’s contract includes full internal fit-out with all furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Kier North West managing director Peter Commins said: “This project is a key part of supporting the growing number of students attending Manchester Met and it’s our privilege to be again working with the university.

“We are currently delivering 1,345 student beds in projects across the north and are looking forward to continuing our positive working relationship with Manchester Met and utilising our local supply chain throughout this build.”