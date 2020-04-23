Kier JV wins Northants highways extension

Corby link road

KierWSP has been looking after Northamptonshire’s roads for the past 12 years and under the new agreement will continue to provide highways network infrastructure maintenance and management services, traffic signals, county structures maintenance and regulatory functions.

The contract is initially for 16 months, with the option to extend for a further nine months. The value is between £92m and £120m.

KierWSP general manager Debbie Taylor-Bond said: “We are so pleased to have been given this contract award and I am very proud of all the hard work that has taken place to make this happen. The work we have been doing across Northamptonshire has helped us to understand and prioritise the needs of the local residents and businesses. We look forward to developing the partnership with NCC even more to deliver more efficient and effective services to customers across the region.

“We have a very interesting time ahead of us now, in so many ways, but our focus following now is to ensure Northamptonshire Highways is ready for when Northamptonshire moves to the unitary arrangement in 2021.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, county council cabinet member for environment and place, said: “We are pleased to be continuing to work with KierWSP as our transport and highways partner. Together we are committed to maintaining and improving the highways network in Northamptonshire. We know how important roads are to county residents so we will continue to push forward initiatives, such as the recent steps taken to boost pothole repairs by agreeing to purchase two new thermal road repair machines– which can each triple the repair rate of conventional methods – and a Roadmaster jet patching machine.”

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk