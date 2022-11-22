Kier loses construction boss

Liam Cummins (left) and his replacement Stuart Togwell

Liam Cummins will remain with Kier Group only until the end of December before leaving to take up a new role as chief executive of another company.

Kier’s commercial director Stuart Togwell will take replaced him as group managing director of Kier Construction from 1st January 2023, and continue to be a part of the group’s executive committee.

Stuart Togwell, a chartered surveyor, joined Kier in 2019 after 32 years with Wates, latterly as its group commercial director.

Group chief executive Andrew Davies said: “Liam has been an integral part of our leadership team and I wish him every success in the future… Stuart’s wealth of experience in the construction sector, as well as his focus on operational and commercial excellence and his people-first approach, mean he is well-placed to lead our construction business and help to deliver our medium-term plan.”

