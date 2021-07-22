Kier picked for £15m Highland school

The school, which has been procured through the Scottish Procurement Alliance framework, will serve two new housing developments and will have 12 classrooms as well as nursery facilities. It is set to be one of the largest in the Highlands and will provide 850 pupil places.

Construction will take place in two phases, with the first stage delivering 12 classrooms and three playrooms for nursery children.

Kier will provide a range of opportunities to the local community including at least five new apprenticeships, 13 work placements, 10 new job opportunities and career talks at schools within a close radius of the project.

Phil McDowell, regional director at Kier Regional Building North & Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have started work at Ness Castle Primary School. This project award continues our long-standing relationship with The Highland Council and we are looking forward to delivering this much-needed new school for the Inverness community.”

Councillor John Finlayson, chair of the education committee, said: “This is an exciting development for the area and for the school’s current pupils and staff who I am sure are eagerly awaiting its completion. The new school will not only meet the needs of the school community but is also prepared to deliver against any future accommodation demands that may arise. Hopefully we will see the building grow and evolve alongside the local community.”

The project is due to be complete by autumn 2022.

