Kier starts Sittingbourne school expansion

Borden Grammar is getting a new classroom block and sports hall

Borden Grammar School is Kier’s first contract under the £500m Kent County Council construction partnership framework, to which it was recently appointed.

Works include the design and construction of a standalone two-storey teaching block with a three-court sports hall. It will house staff offices, classrooms and sports facilities.

The new building has been designed to maximise natural light and natural ventilation and will include various energy efficient features such as motion detection light switches, variable speed drives on pumps and fans building management controls and smart meters with energy monitoring and reporting facilities.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk