Kier trials risk assessment app

Frontline operatives at Kier Highways have been using the new Fyld app to reduce the time it takes to produce risk assessments from 20 minutes to just three.

Take bit of video and talk about what you see, and the app produces a report.

Fyld is being trialled on the National Highways Area 13 road maintenance contract. It uses video analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to help operatives and managers identify and record hazards and control measures that they see in their work environment.

The application works by field workers taking 30-second videos of their site, talking through hazards that are present or noticeably absent. The software’s AI-engine then reviews the video and audio data and generates a visual risk assessment (VRA) with a bullet point list of potential risks and proposed control measures.

Field workers can assess and amend the VRA before it is shared with a remote manager for their review and input.

The system is set up to replicate social media. All employees involved in a job can all be added to it to chat, video call and collaborate on challenges.

So far, 1,300 VRAs have been completed in the trial with each one saving an average of 17 minutes of field workers’ time – more than 360 hours saved in six weeks.

James Bird, senior SHE manager at Kier Highways, said: “Recent feedback from frontline crews informed us that they sought simpler, faster processes to undertake risk assessments – a task which can occur several times a day for those operating in the field. Our field managers, who typically manage multiple job sites spread across an area, wanted better connection and enhanced visibility with their teams on the ground.

“Fyld is the only purpose-built digital tool for the field work sector and offers an easy-to-use interface, simple data collection and communication features. It also has a powerful artificial intelligence engine, which uses predictive technology to improve safety and productivity.”

Other voice-activated risk assessment apps are available, including RiskTalk, from insurance company Gallagher. [See previous report here.]

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk