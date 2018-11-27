Kier wins RCA Battersea campus

Work started on site this month

The 15,500 m2 centre will consist of a four-storey academic studio building and an eight-storey research building. It will contain workshops, manufacturing facilities and a double-height covered street hangar space for large-scale objects to be assembled and exhibited. There will also be an expanded ‘business incubator hub’ for small business start-ups related to the RCA.

The development is part of the RCA’s plan to transform into a postgraduate university focused on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, for which it has adopted the handy acronym STEAM.

The centre will provide space for 10 new study programmes and the expansion of research centres to include computer and materials science, the impact of the digital economy, advanced manufacturing and intelligent mobility.

Kier has started on site this month (November 2018), with the project due for completion in summer 2020.

The project architect is Herzog & de Meuron. Mott MacDonald is providing building services, civil, structural, fire and acoustic engineering as well as strategic brief development and cost consultancy services.

Kier London managing director Cliff Thomas said: “The new flagship building marks an exciting time for the RCA and marks its transformation into a dynamic STEAM-focused postgraduate university. It is great working with such a forward-looking body.

“We have extensive experience in delivering pioneering research facilities and we’re proud to be working collaboratively with the RCA to deliver this new building that will offer excellent facilities to students.”