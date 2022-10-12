Knauf invests in Romanian production

The company bought the Gecsat glass mineral wool plant in Tarneveni in March this year and now plans to spend €135 million on modernising it.

When improvements are completed, in 2024, the factory will be capable of producing more than 75,000 tonnes of mineral wool every year for the domestic market and customers in other central- and eastern-European countries.

Knauf Insulation’s chief executive for Europe, Middle East and Asia, Dominique Bossan, said: “Knauf Insulation plans to invest in cutting-edge technologies and upgrade the Romanian plant, bringing the manufacturing processes to our high-quality standards.

“This will ensure the best possible solutions for our customers; this will also guarantee safe working conditions for our employees and the highest environmental standards,” added Bossan.

Knauf also plans to spend another €76 million building a new factory in the town of Huedin to produce plasterboard and metal profiles. Construction of this factory is due to start next year with completion in the second half of 2024.

The Huedin factory is expected to create 100 new jobs.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk