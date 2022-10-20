Komatsu unveils 20-tonne battery-powered excavator

The Komatsu PC 210e

The 20-tonne class electric hydraulic excavator equipped with a lithium-ion battery system is on show at the Bauma trade fair in Munich next week ahead of its market introduction in 2023.

The machine is powered by a lithium-ion battery system from US-based Proterra, with whom Komatsu has been collaborating since January 2021. The two companies have been jointly developing electric medium-sized hydraulic excavators and have been conducting proof of concept tests on advance research machines at customers' construction sites.

The PC 210e integrates Proterra’s lithium-ion battery technology with Komatsu’s components, such as the hydraulic pump, controller, and electric motor for work equipment operation. In addition, Komatsu has developed a cage structure to provide additional protection onboard the vehicle for its battery packs. The result, Komatsu says, is a machine with digging performance and durability equivalent to those of engine-driven hydraulic excavators.

Komatsu says that its tests have shown the machine to be capable of working for between five and nine hours, depending on conditions.

Komatsu is also showing at Bauma the latest addition to its wheeled excavator series, the PW138MR-11 (pictured below), with factory-fitted Lehnhoff Powertilt and Variolock option.

The Komatsu PW138MR-11

