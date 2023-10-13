Ladder Association steps up campaign on online dangers

Typical hinge ladder, as tested by the Ladder Association

Latest research commissioned by the Ladder Association focused on multi hinge-joint ladders, also known as multipurpose ladders.

The top 10 multi hinge-joint ladders found via Google using the search term ‘multipurpose ladder’ were purchased anonymously either from physical stores or online for home delivery. This included the top three products listed on Amazon and eBay – which is how these products often reach the market.

The ladders were tested at the UKAS-accredited independent Test & Research Centre in Soham.

Seven of the 10 failed the required safety tests; they were non-compliant and deemed unsafe to use.

The research found that all of the failed ladders were advertised as compliant with the relevant product standard, EN 131-4, either on the product listing, product packaging or product labelling. Identical substandard products are being sold with different product names, seller names and branding, giving a false impression of greater product variety for consumers, the Ladder Association said.

The investigation into multi hinge-joint ladders was the third study in the Ladder Association’s ongoing surveillance project. Its first study in May 2022 tested telescopic ladders widely available online and found that 80% failed to meet the minimum safety requirements designed to keep users safe.

A second study, in April 2023, re-tested a proportion of the same products from the 2022 study. Every set of telescopic ladders re-tested failed the required safety tests again, proving that the earlier failures were not one-offs. More than 80% of the ladders re-tested claimed to be compliant with product standard EN 131 but not one of the products actually met the standard in tests.

While Trading Standards can investigate and take action against UK-based businesses, those operating outside the UK are outside the scope of product safety law. Online sellers can be virtually anonymous.

Ladder Association director Peter Bennett said: “We are aware of below-standard ladders being sold to unsuspecting consumers, particularly via online platforms, who pass the sole responsibility for product safety to the seller. But, if the seller does not care and has no threat of legal consequence due to being virtually anonymous and based overseas, our current legal framework is allowing people’s lives to be put at risk. This must stop.

“We must stress there are good quality and safe ladders available online and in physical stores – not all multipurpose ladders are unsafe. However, with increasing price pressure and the ‘Amazon effect’ on consumers and businesses, which puts price and convenience above safety, the market is far from a level playing field.

“The Ladder Association is again calling for urgent action from the UK government to make regulatory changes to hold online platforms accountable for ensuring the products they sell are compliant and safe to use. We’re also urging people to take extra care when buying ladders online – do your research; read the reviews and when you get it, check the ladder itself, along with all instruction manuals and labels. And if you think the ladder is unsafe or dangerous don’t use it.”

