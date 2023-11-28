Laing O’Rourke signs for Oxford North’s first phase

CGI of the Oxford North science and innovation campus

Oxford North, being developed by a Stanhope joitn venture, will eventually have one million sq ft (92,903 sq m) of laboratory and workspaces, 480 new homes, a hotel, nursery, cafes, bars and three public parks.

Phase 1a, to be built by Laing O’Rourke, comprises the Red Hall and the first two laboratory buildings.

Red Hall is 43,500 sq ft of co-working spaces, meeting and workspaces for science and innovation starts-ups and SMEs along with cafe-bar, retail units and community space. Building 1 and 2 laboratory buildings will total 115,000 sq ft (10,683 sq m).

Phase 1a is scheduled for practical completion in the second quarter of 2025.

Outline planning permission for Oxford North’s masterplan and detailed planning permission for phase 1a was granted in March 2021. Infrastructure enabling works started in August 2021 and have been completed. Subsequent reserved matters applications (RMAs) to enhance and expand the Red Hall and central landscape were approved in March and October 2023 respectively.

In addition, three further laboratory buildings, which total 458,000 sq ft, were approved by Oxford City Council in October 2023 and will be delivered in phase 2.

The develop is Oxford North Ventures, a joint venture of Stanhope, Cadillac Fairview and Thomas White Oxford. Thomas White is the development company of St John’s College.

Laing O’Rourke plans to use precast concrete components as much as possible, fabricated at its Explore factory in the East Midlands.

Stanhope chief executive David Camp said: “We have been busy with the detailed designs for Oxford North which now have approval. We welcome Laing O’Rourke’s appointment as our phase 1A delivery partner as they bring to the project considerable off-site manufacturing experience, sustainable construction and engineering capability.

“Together we are delivering a place for workers, residents and visitors which invites discovery, supports community and enhances well-being. We continue to create construction jobs, and our combined investment will provide economic benefits as well as vital new science and innovation space for Oxford.”

Laing O’Rourke director of building Martin Staehr said: “We are proud to be part of this prestigious project to create a world-class science and research district. We will combine our experience of modern methods of construction and knowledge of this specialist sector to create carbon-efficient laboratories and workspace along with amenities.”

