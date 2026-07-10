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31 July 2026

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  3. Laing O'Rourke to double Calderdale hospital size

Laing O'Rourke to double Calderdale hospital size

10 Jul Laing O'Rourke has been selected by Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust to double the size of Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Laing O'Rourke and Calderdale Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust executives at the signing
Laing O'Rourke and Calderdale Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust executives at the signing

The new hospital will provide a new Emergency Department, with a dedicated Children’s Emergency Department, and eight new wards. Once open, CRH will provide all unplanned (acute) services, with all planned care being located at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Laing O’Rourke says it will bring its experience in delivering major healthcare projects, and its industry-leading approach to modern methods of construction and offsite manufacturing, to drive greater certainty, quality and productivity.

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