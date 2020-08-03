Laing O’Rourke wins £80m Beckton sewage works contract

Beckton sewage treatment works

Having completed a £140m upgrade for Thames Water in 2014, Laing O’Rourke has now been handed an £80m contract to build a new inlet works and extend aeration lanes and settlement tanks. The project represents an overall investment by Thames Water of £123m.

Beckton, already the largest sewage treatment works in Europe, needs to grow further to take wastewater from the Thames Tideway sewer that is under construction.

The contract award to Laing O’Rourke was first revealed by waterbriefing.org. It said that the three-year upgrade would start early next year as the first major contract in Thames Water’s AMP7 programme.

Declan McGeeney, Laing O’Rourke’s head of UK infrastructure, said: “Six years ago, we delivered a substantial upgrade to Beckton and we’re delighted Thames Water has trusted us to return. The project will maximise the use of digital engineering and off-site manufacture, with every detail of the works being built virtually before the real thing.

“Many of the tanks, such as the walls of the new activated sludge plant, will be built at our factory in Nottinghamshire before being transported for assembly on site. These modern methods of construction help us to deliver six months faster than traditional methods would allow.”

