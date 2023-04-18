Lane/Superior JV wins US$1bn Florida highway contract

The Westshore Interchange (I-275/SR 60) in Tampa is one of the city’s busiest and the project is intended to improve safety, increase capacity and ease traffic flow.

The 50:50 JV has already signed a US$10m contract with the Florida Department of Transportation for the planning phase of the project. The planning phase is to be completed by November 2023 with construction, to be awarded as a separate contract, set to begin by spring 2024.

The contract brings to US$888m (£714m) the value of orders that Lane has acquired or is finalising since the beginning of 2023. Other major orders include a similar contract to increase the capacity and improve the safety at an interchange on Interstate 4 (I-4) and Sand Lake Road (State Road 482) in Orange County, Florida.

The value of Lane’s forward order book now exceeds US$3.3bn.

Tampa’s Westshore Interchange is the point where the I-275, SR 60 and Veterans Expressway converge. The project will increase capacity along the east end of the Howard Frankland Bridge to Lois Avenue and north of State Road 60 extending to State Road 589 (Veterans Expressway).

It will include general use and tolled express lanes, as well as direct ramps to the Tampa International Airport. The aim is to improve safety and ease the flow of traffic for more than 400,000 vehicles that are expected to use the interchange daily by 2045.

The Westshore district is the largest central business district in the state of Florida, with some 4,000 businesses, two shopping centres, 40 hotels and about 250 restaurants. It is also a few miles from downtown Tampa and the Raymond James Stadium.

The district’s central location, its growing residential population and increased traffic to and from the airport have highlighted the urgency of the strategic project.

Webuild’s Lane has a significant presence in Florida. In Tampa, it is widening a busy downtown section of I-275. In the greater Orlando area in Osceola County, it is nearing the completion of the Poinciana Parkway. Elsewhere in Orlando, Lane is working on a beltway at the intersection of I-4, SR 417, and the nearly completed Wekiva Parkway (SR 429).

