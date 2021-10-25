Las Vegas backs plans for ‘Teslas in tunnels’

The transportation system, the Vegas Loop, will go under the Las Vegas Strip and will also link Allegiant Stadium and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Boring also envisions expanding the line to other areas of the Las Vegas Valley. It said the route will be 29 miles long and 51 stations.

The Boring Company is working with Clark County Nevada on the proposals and the agreement was approved unanimously last week by the county’s commissioners.

“This is a huge win for Nevadans and our economy,” said the Clark County Commissioners, adding that no taxpayer dollars will be spent.

The Loop is being designed as an all-electric underground public transportation system that resembles an underground highway more than a subway system – it is also known as ‘Teslas in Tunnels’. Unlike standard public transportation systems, Loop vehicles – based on Tesla cars - carry small numbers of passengers, as low as one. Stations can be as small as two parking spaces.

“If a subway line had 100 stops, a train would typically stop at each station, so the trip between Stop 1 and Stop 100 would be long,” says Boring Company. “In contrast, Loop passengers travel directly to their destination, anywhere between Stop 1 to Stop 100, without stopping at the intermediate stations. Also, the express system allows Loop vehicles to travel faster than conventional subway cars (up to 150 mph versus up to 65 mph).”

This allows Loop passengers to travel with people they know and reduces the risk of exposure to airborne diseases presented by crowds. Additionally, rider high-touch surfaces are well understood within Loop vehicles, which can then be cleaned and disinfected between rides.

