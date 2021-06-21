  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue June 22 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. Laying begins for Chinese immersed tube tunnel

Laying begins for Chinese immersed tube tunnel

17 hours A 6.8km-long immersed tunnel is under construction in south China’s Greater Bay Area.

Workers have this week begun laying the tunnel's deepest section, set at over 40 metres below sea level.

click to enlarge
click to enlarge

The tunnel is being built as part of a 24km cross-sea highway project that is being built to improve transport links in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The 6.8km undersea tunnel consists of 32 immersed tubes and a closure joint.

Upon completion in 2024, the Shenzhen-Zhongshan cross-sea highway will shorten the travel time between Shenzhen and Zhongshan from two hours to just 30 minutes.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »