Leadership council urged to address drug and alcohol problem

Callum Mackintosh, president of the Scottish Plant Owners Association

The Scottish Plant Owners Association (SPOA) says that not only is drug and alcohol abuse among plant operators a major problem, but there is no effective sanction available for managers to address it.

Tackling the issue was one of the primary objectives of Callum Mackintosh when he took over as president of the SPOA two years ago. He initially sought support from the Construction Plant-hire Association in England but found there was little interest there in even airing the topic. However, he has not been deterred in trying to get something done.

He has now written to the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) urging it to at least develop a policy on drug and alcohol abuse in the industry.

The SPOA believes that those with substance abuse problems should be offered support by their employers and the wider industry but ultimately should lose their cards. It has already confirmed with the National Plant Operators Registration Scheme (NPORS) and the Construction Plant Competence Scheme (CPCS) that mechanisms exist for failed drug or alcohol tests to result in temporary or permanent revocation of cards, as happens in the rail industry.

Mr Mackintosh said: “I am extremely disappointed that the CLC does not regard the widespread and very serious issue of drug and alcohol abuse in the construction industry as a priority. The CLC has failed to produce a policy on the issue, which I would regard as the bare minimum. There is currently no deterrent to prevent plant operators from turning up for work whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“The SPOA believes that there should be scope to remove competence cards if a plant operator fails a drug or alcohol test. The industry should approach this in the same way as the consequences of any driver who drives whilst under the influence. We believe that failure to tackle this issue is a ticking timebomb with a serious accident on a construction site simply waiting to happen.

“Alarming research published by the Considerate Constructors Scheme found that 59% of those surveyed had concerns over the effects of drugs and alcohol in construction, 35% noticed their colleagues under the influence of drugs and alcohol and 25% agreed that drugs and alcohol affected them at work through tiredness. This simply cannot be allowed to continue.

“The CLC’s creation was a result of the 2013 Pye Tait report. That same report also gave the CLC the power to investigate the best ways of establishing a common industry approach to the limited life of all cards, the renewal process and any required revocation processes.

“The CLC therefore has the power to act and the whole industry is looking to the council to show leadership on this issue.”

The SPOA’s main concerns, in addition to the health and safety issues on site, are:

There is currently no real deterrent to prevent plant operators turning up unfit for work or even to remain fit during working hours.

When plant operators fail a drug or alcohol test, they are often sent home driving the vehicle they arrived in.

While an employer can be punished if an employee fails a drug or alcohol test, the operative who failed the test is not.

If a plant operator is dismissed by an employer for failing a drug or alcohol test, they can easily find employment elsewhere without anyone knowing about their past record.

