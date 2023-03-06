Leeds hosts "world's biggest collection of excavators"

Industrial auction house Euro Auctions is putting more than 1,000 excavators under the hammer at its site in Leeds.

According to Euro Auctions, the auction from 8th to 11th March, will be “the biggest collection of excavators ever amassed, in one place, for sale, on this planet”.

More than 350 of the machines are unused; nearly 700 have post-2018 plates.

Sales manager Chris Osborne explained why the inventory was so big for this auction. “We believe it is a combination of factors, which result in a perfect cocktail with Euro Auctions being offered so much good machinery,” he said.

“In the last few years contracting and plant hire have been doing well, with firms growing as we come out or Covid. Now supply chains from OEMs are opening up and deliveries of brands new machines are starting to flow again. So, operators are dropping inventory and buying new machines for their businesses. At the same time the market is buoyant and used machines are fetching good prices and those wanting to put money back into their businesses are selling.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk