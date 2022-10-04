Leica brings machine control to mini-excavators

Leica Geosystems has launched the Leica iCON site excavator, a machine-control system that is designed to enable compact excavators to carry out designs more easily and accurately.

The iCON site excavator technology has three new components: a new software application, a new dual global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver and an optional communication device.

The application is available as stand-alone software or as an add-on within the existing iCON site platform.

Operators can use the controller unit with a smart antenna to stake out or create a design, then mount it in the cab to start grading according to the design. As soon as the excavation or grading to the correct design has been completed, the operator can use the same system to perform as-built checks.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk