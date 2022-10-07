Lendlease gets go-ahead for NSW village scheme

Architect's vision of the Calderwood Village development

The scheme will include a childcare centre, medical centre and allied health facility, a gym and an 800m2 swimming school. It will also include a 7,500m2 shopping centre, which is already 90% booked with Woolworths and BWS as the anchors.

The shopping centre will also offer an al fresco food and dining precinct with more than 20 speciality retailers.

The development is part of Lendlease’s A$380 million Calderwood Valley, the largest masterplanned community in the Illawarra, covering 700 hectares and providing around 4,800 homes for an estimated 12,500 residents.

Sales and buyer interest have remained strong since its first land release in 2015, with 1,440 lots sold to-date. Calderwood Valley will deliver schools, childcare centres, a community centre, parks, playgrounds, sportsgrounds, as well as an extensive network of bike and walking trails stretching over 30 kilometres.

Construction of the 18,500 square metre Village Centre site is expected to commence early next year and is scheduled for completion in late 2024.

