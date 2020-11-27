Lendlease ops director moves to Munnelly

Darren Butson

Darren Butson joins Munnelly Support Services from the £1.5b Elephant & Castle redevelopment in south London, where he spent the past six years with Lendlease.

He joined Lendlease in 2008 and began his time there as head of logistics, then project manager, for the London 2012 Olympics’ Athletes’ Village.

Previously he had worked for construction logistics specialist Wilson James for 10 years.

He has now joined the board of directors at Munnelly.

“I truly am excited to be joining the business and the Munnelly Support Services board at this time and I look forward to the challenges that lie ahead as we move into 2021 and beyond,” he said.

Managing director James Munnelly said: “We are delighted to have Darren Butson join the Munnelly Support Services team. His knowledge of large-scale urbanisation projects is unparalleled. He will be an exceptional addition and will add even more depth to this already incredible team.”

