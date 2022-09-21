Lendlease reaches key milestone on Sydney Metro project

The Sydney Metro is scheduled to start running services in 2024

The 40-metre-high atrium is a source of natural light that will filter through to the metro platforms.

The Martin Place integrated station development includes the new Martin Place station, two new buildings above the station as well as new underground pedestrian connections and improvements to the public domain. The main contractor is Lendlease.

Martin Place station will deliver new metro rail services with the ultimate capacity for a metro train every two minutes in each direction under the Sydney central business district. It will also link directly to existing suburban services at Martin Place.

The northern entrances, where customers will access the atrium, will combine transport, retail and commercial spaces with public art featured throughout.

Customers accessing the station through the northern entrance, from Castlereagh, Hunter and Elizabeth streets, will enter the atrium and travel down two sets of escalators to reach the metro platforms.

Work is now underway to install the station’s escalators. There will be eight escalators in the northern atrium with a total of 25 across the station precinct.

The escalators range in size from between 23 metres and 29 metres and each weigh between 19 and 22 tonnes.

The project team has also started work to install finishes and fit out the station, including the installation of platform screen doors, ready for metro services to start through the city in 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk