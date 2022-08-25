  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu August 25 2022

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Liebherr targets refurb market

Liebherr targets refurb market

4 hours Liebherr-Nenzing is seeking to persuade owners of its old crawler cranes and foundation machinery to send them back to the factory for an overhaul.

Factory technician giving an old machine an hydraulic overhaul
Factory technician giving an old machine an hydraulic overhaul

Liebherr Transform is the name of a new refurbishment and remanufacturing service promoted by the Liebherr-Nenzing factory in the Austrian Alps, where crawler cranes up to 400-tonnes capacity and piling/drilling rigs and produced.

The company is offering to ‘breathe new life into customers’ existing machines, whether it is to make them more efficient or to make them cleaner and greener.  Structural, electrical, mechanical, ergonomic and digital modifications are all offered in Liebherr’s quest for a new revenue stream.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »