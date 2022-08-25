Liebherr targets refurb market

Factory technician giving an old machine an hydraulic overhaul

Liebherr Transform is the name of a new refurbishment and remanufacturing service promoted by the Liebherr-Nenzing factory in the Austrian Alps, where crawler cranes up to 400-tonnes capacity and piling/drilling rigs and produced.

The company is offering to ‘breathe new life into customers’ existing machines, whether it is to make them more efficient or to make them cleaner and greener. Structural, electrical, mechanical, ergonomic and digital modifications are all offered in Liebherr’s quest for a new revenue stream.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk