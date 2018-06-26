Lifting specialist ALE expands into Nigeria

The branch will be focused on business development for oil and gas, petrochemical, offshore, power generation and shipyards projects taking place within the country and elsewhere in West Africa.

ALE already has two established offices in South Africa and a sales presence in Ethiopia and Egypt. Opening of the Nigerian office is in line with the company’s drive to expand its footprint in Africa.

The Nigeria branch will initially have commercial, operations and engineering teams to build relationships, with the potential to develop further to carry out full project execution.

Adrian Jordaan, general manager in Nigeria, said that the company made the decision to expand business opportunities within the heavy lifting market and position itself within closer reach to local clients in West Africa. “We are working hard to build relationships and have already lined up some potential prospects,” he said.