Lighthouse appeal

The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity is dedicated to the health and wellbeing of construction workers and their families in the UK and Ireland.

In an industry where two workers take their own life every working day and where stress, depression and anxiety account for a fifth of all work related illness, Lighthouse is already seeing a devastating impact on the people that keep our infrastructure going, build our energy plants, our homes and places of work.

The charity relies heavily on event income to fund its 24/7 Helpline, but the current Covid-19 pandemic has wiped out its national and regional events. The result is that just when the construction community needs its support the most, it simply doesn’t have the resources to be able to respond.

Chief executive Bill Hill said: “As a result of the coronavirus pandemic the calls to our Construction Industry Helpline are currently increasing by over 25% a week. Many of the calls received are from self-employed tradesmen, agency staff or workers on zero hour contracts who cope from week to week. They are often only one or two paydays away from poverty. They need our help to feed their families and to pay their bills for heating and lighting.”

This is a difficult time for everyone, but the charity hopes that it can count on the industry’s generosity to make sure that no construction workers or their families are left alone in a crisis.

The charity has pledged that not one penny of the crisis fund will be diverted to charity overheads and that every penny donated will reach the people that really need it.

“Whether you’re in a position to donate or not, we are here for you,” Mr Hill said. “Our 24/7 helpline and app will enable anyone that needs help to access emergency financial support and mental health and wellbeing information and guidance”.

Please get behind your industry’s charity and donate what you can today.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk