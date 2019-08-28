Liverpool contractor adds to management team

Tom Dillon (left) and Stuart Belfield

Former Wates commercial manager Tom Dillon will lead commercial operations across the whole Crossfield Group, including its Construction, Living and Development arms.

Stuart Belfield joins from Willmott Dixon as operations manager for Crossfield Living.

Crossfield was founded in 2012 by managing directors David Cain and John Paul Cassidy. It is projected to turn over £35m this year and many of its 50-plus staff have significant experience with some of the region’s and nation’s largest contractors, including Wates, Willmott Dixon, Kier, Pochin, and Vinci.

Tom Dillon and David Cain worked together at Wates. Mr Cain said: “I worked with Tom for the best part of eight years and personally learned a huge amount from him. Because of that, it’s particularly good to be able to welcome him to the Crossfield team as I know just how much experience he has to share and what he will bring to our commercial activities across the group.”

Tom Dillon said: “I’m very pleased to be joining Crossfield Group. It’s a growing business with an excellent reputation and is based in my hometown of Liverpool. I know first-hand that the leadership team here is experienced and astute as well as being fresh and agile, which is quite a powerful combination and accounts for their significant growth in recent years.”

As a senior appointment within Crossfield Living, Stuart Belfield will further bolster a team which is enjoying significant success in both public and private sector residential development schemes. Stuart Belfield worked with Crossfield Living director David Dobson for several years at Willmott Dixon. He said: “Crossfield has become a really strong name in the construction industry and the team here is earning respect for being dynamic, knowledgeable and competent, so it’s a pleasure to be able to join them and support their continued growth.”

Projects under way by the Speke-based business include a development of 130 flats in Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle and a contract for 65 new homes for social housing provider Onward.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk