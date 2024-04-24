London QS firms merge

The Stature Piercehill board (from left) David Heil, Andy Pilcher, Qingning Chu and Adam Lynch

Piercehill Consulting LLP and Stature London have joined forces to strengthen their offer to clients.

The business is now called Stature Piercehill.

The board of directors comprises Andy Pilcher and David Heil from Piercehill, along with Adam Lynch and Qingning Chu from Stature London. They will lead a team of around 20 people, which includes an office of four in Malta.

The combined head office will be Stature London’s premises in Wilton Road, Victoria.

Stature’s Adam Lynch worked at Piercehill for nine years after leaving university. “This merger represents things going full circle,” he said. “Andy [Pilcher] and David [Heil] were real mentors to me. The senior team know each other well, there’s a good cultural fit; a good natural alignment and approach to how we do business.”

He added: “We look forward to our two firms building on our respective strengths together. Both firms serve a wide range of clients across various sectors and are renowned for consistently delivering excellent service and earning trust over an extended period.”

Piercehill has its roots in traditional quantity surveying but now offers a range of cost consultancy and specialist services. With experience in new build, commercial refurbishment and fit out, the team offers complimentary skills and experience to Stature. There are no cross-over clients.

Since being founded in 2016, Stature London has established a foothold in hotels, and the commercial, office-space sector undertaking re-fits and refurbishments.

Director Andy Pilcher said: “With our combined expertise and resources we see an exciting period of growth and development ahead. Our strong client base and wide range of sector experience means we’re aiming to see consistent year-on-year growth.”

David Heil added: “This merger adds new capabilities to those we traditionally offered to Piercehill clients. It will certainly strengthen our project management service. Th combined strengths really do offer more strings to our bow.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk