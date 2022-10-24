Low carbon mortar prompts new test procedures

Dr Geoff Edgell, Lucideon’s principal consultant for construction

Lucideon (originally the British Ceramic Research Association) has published Determination of the freeze thaw resistance of mortar to provide guidance on assessing the ability of mortars to withstand the UK climate.

The new mortar durability test, developed to be in line with specifications set by the European Standards Organisation, aims to ensure that products used in construction are of the required standard across the UK and Europe.

It should also provide a useful tool for insurers, Lucideon suggests.

Geoff Edgell, Lucideon’s principal consultant for construction, said: “This is an extremely important subject and becoming more so as time goes on because cement manufacturers, in seeking to produce more environmentally friendly products, are reducing the amount of ordinary Portland cement in what they manufacture and providing fillers, for example limestone dust.

“We are also seeing new types of mortar being introduced to the market.

“As a result, we need to be able to determine that mortars being produced are going to be durable for use in UK climatic conditions.

“The test, which has been calibrated against performance on-site at a very severe exposure location in the East Midlands, is available now.

“We believe it is the first of its type available in the UK.”

The mortar durability test joins Lucideon’s established ‘freeze/thaw’ assessment method, used for the testing of clay-based products and forms the basis of the European test method for clay bricks.

