Lower Thames Crossing: Skanska wins £450m Kent roads package

Lower Thames Crossing and A2/M2 junction in Kent

The Kent roads contract will see Skanska build four miles of new road to connect the southern portal of the Lower Thames Crossing tunnel with the A2/M2 in north Kent.

Skanska saw off a shortlist that also included Costain, BFV JV (Bam Nuttall, Ferrovial and Vinci and Kier Eiffage JV.

Lower Thames Crossing procurement director Katharina Ferguson said: “Skanska has a track record of providing innovative low carbon solutions to projects, and leaving a genuine legacy of skills and innovation in the local community. We look forward to working together to deliver this desperately needed piece of new infrastructure in a way that pushes the boundaries in low-carbon construction and social value.”

The Kent Roads contract is the second of three major contracts for the £9bn Lower Thames Crossing. In January 2023, a £1.2bn contract to build the Essex roads north of the Thames was awarded to Balfour Beatty. Kier Eiffage was the only contractor on the shortlist for both road packages but failed to win either.

A separate £2.3bn contract for the tunnels and approaches is expected to be awarded later this year. The shortlist for this comprises:

BFV Joint Venture; Bam Nuttall, Ferrovial and Vinci, supported by Atkins, Tecnica y Proyectos (TYPSA) and Stantec

Bouygues Murphy Joint Venture (BMJV), supported by Mott McDonald and Ove Arup & Partners

Dragados-Hochtief Joint Venture (DH JV).

National Highways has applied for a development consent order (planning permission for projects of this scale). The Planning Inspectorate began the six-month process of detailed examination of the plans on 20th June 2023. If consent is granted, the six-year construction period is expected to start in 2026.

National Highways is awarding the contracts ahead of consent being granted to contractors time for detailed design work and logistics planning.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk