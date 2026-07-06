M Group prospects takes off at Gatwick

London Gatwick’s Buildings and Civils Frameworks bring together leading firms to support management and delivery of airport projects such as pier refurbishments, installation of electric vehicle charging stations, self-check-in system enhancements and upgrading of terminal facilities. As part of the frameworks, M Group will support its client in the delivery of a wide range of infrastructure projects, enhancing efficiency, sustainability and passenger experience across the airport.

Both frameworks will last for five years and will see M Group deliver a scope of major building and civil engineering projects, including infrastructure enhancement and replacement.

Mike Evans, rail and aviation managing director at M Group, said: “Having worked at London Gatwick for more than four decades, we’re proud to play an integral role in supporting the airport’s evolving infrastructure needs. Our team is committed to maintaining the highest standards for delivery, transparency, and value for our client, so that it can continue to deliver smooth, seamless journeys for passengers.”

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