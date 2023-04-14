Mabey to supply replacement Clyde bridge

Aarsleff has completed piling works in Carstairs

The Clyde bridge on Pettinain Road in Carstairs was closed in 2018 after a routine inspection found structural defects. South Lanarkshire Council awarded Eric Wright Civil Engineering a £7.4m contract last November to put in a replacement.

Specialist foundations contractor Aarsleff has now completed installation of all pre-cast concrete piles for the new bridge substructure.

Mabey Bridge has been appointed by Eric Wright to manufacture and install the main bridge superstructure which will span 90 metres across the Clyde, near the Carstairs Junction, 30 miles southeast of Glasgow.

The 90-metre single span will be launched across the river from one side rather than being lifted into position. The new bridge will sit on 64 piled reinforced concrete abutments to provide maximum stability and improved weightbearing.

The existing bridge was built in 1912 and was an early example of reinforced concrete bridge construction in Scotland. However, a three-tonne weight limit was imposed for a number of years and it was finally closed to traffic in August 2018.

Once the new bridge has been completed the old bridge will be demolished and removed from site.

CGI of the steel replacement, to be supplied by Mabey

Eric Wright Civil Engineering managing director Diane Bourne said: “This bridge has been in desperate need of replacement for many years, and we are delighted to have been appointed and to mark the start of delivering this much-needed local infrastructure which will benefit the community for decades to come.

“The project will include a 4.2-metre-wide carriage way and an additional footway as well as bringing in new approach roads to the north and the south which will tie into C29 Pettanain Road. Our team has extensive experience in delivering key infrastructure projects such as this, including the award-winning Pooley Bridge replacement in Cumbria.”

South Lanarkshire Council’s Head of Road and Transportation Services, Colin Park, said: “It’s great news that work has started on the new Clyde Bridge. This will reinstate an important part of our road network and see the end of the current diversion route, which can add significant time and miles onto journeys, for road users.”

