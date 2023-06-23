Mace breaks ground on MAG's Pier 2

Ground breaking ceremony for Terminal 2's Pier 2 at Manchester Airport

The first phase saw Terminal 2 more than double in size, opening in the summer of 2021. The second and final phase will see the original building upgraded with a second security hall and a new-look, extended departure lounge, along with reconfigurations of the airfield to make operations more efficient.

First up, Mace has started work on the construction of a new pier, Pier 2, which will connect to Terminal 2. This is the most significant new structure being built in this phase of works, providing 12 new boarding gates and aircraft stands for next-generation aircraft. It will mirror Terminal 2’s Pier 1, which opened in 2019.

On completion, which is scheduled for 2025, around 80% of passengers will use the expanded Terminal 2.

Mace will use a ‘kit of parts’ approach to build the pier, using pre-cast concrete, manufacturing nodes and links off-site.

Carl Dainter, head of aviation for Mace Consult, said: “This exciting next phase of Manchester Airport’s transformation is giving us the opportunity to implement ideas, methodologies and solutions that will allow us to speed up delivery, reduce carbon and, crucially, minimise impact to the live airfield operations.

“This is only possible due to the collaborative and integrated relationship with have with the client and supply chain. By working as one team with shared values and objectives, we’re making excellent progress towards our 2025 open-to-passengers target.”

Manchester Airport Group deputy chief executive Ken O’Toole, who becomes group chief executive in October, said: “We are pleased to be beginning work on what is a major milestone in our transformation of Manchester Airport. Our £1.3bn transformation programme is the largest investment ever made in Manchester Airport, and will create thousands of jobs, revolutionise the customer experience and ensure we connect to the North to even more global destinations in the years ahead.

“We are already seeing the benefits of the first phase of our investment, with passengers and airlines providing excellent feedback on our extended Terminal 2. Through this second phase, we will deliver yet more improvements to the passenger experience and cater for the growing network of airlines operating from Manchester.

“As we break ground on this pier, I look forward to seeing the project progress to its conclusion in 2025, cementing Manchester’s role as the UK’s global gateway in the north.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk