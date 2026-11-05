Mace Construct to become Forco

When the consulting and construction businesses split, it was agreed Mace Consult would retain the Mace brand. The 35-year-old construction business has now become an independent contractor, and will be know as Forco.

Until January, the business will continue to trade as Mace Construct. The Forco name and logo are revealed today, and the new LinkedIn and Instagram channels are now live. The logomark itself represents forward motion and structure, or progress given shape.

The full visual identity, a new website and a new corporate strategy, including a published commitment to independently audited productivity targets through to 2030, will launch together in January 2027. The new brand will not only reflect a new name but also, the company says, a new strategy focused on turning ambition into action, and action into impact.

Mark Reynolds CBE, Executive Chair, said, "For 35 years, Mace Construct, soon to be Forco, has been raising standards and helping to drive the industry forward. Our new name represents our clear commitment to being the UK's most forward-thinking contractor, and its most productive by 2030. Forco’s logo and symbol will be visible from a distance on a hard hat or a site hoarding and will form part of a focused and distinctive new brand launching early next year.

"Although our name and brand are changing, the qualities that have made Mace Construct one of the UK's most respected contractors have not: our culture, our values and the people who have underpinned our success. Clients can expect the same teams, the same commitment to delivery, and the same drive to create places and infrastructure that last.”